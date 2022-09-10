New Suit - Trademark

Greenberg Traurig filed a trademark and trade dress infringement lawsuit Friday in New York Southern District Court on behalf of personal care products provider Apollo Health and Beauty Care Inc. The suit, seeks an order declaring that Sol De Janeiro USA Inc.'s alleged trade dress rights for its Brazilian Bum Bum cream product lack requisite legal requirements to be protected under the Lanham Act. The suit further contends that plaintiff's 'Nutrius' brand Brazilian Body Butter Cream does not and has not infringed on any of defendant's trade dress rights. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 1:22-cv-07719, Apollo Health and Beauty Care Inc. v. Sol De Janeiro USA Inc. et al.

Retail & Consumer Goods

