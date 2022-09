New Suit - Contract

Fox Rothschild filed a breach-of-contract lawsuit Thursday in Pennsylvania Eastern District Court on behalf of Apogee Wausau Group Inc. d/b/a Wausau Window and Wall Systems. The suit, targeting PMC Property Group Inc., seeks more than $16,000 for construction services rendered. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 2:22-cv-03690, Apogee Wausau Group, Inc. v. Pmc Property Group, Inc.

Construction & Engineering

September 15, 2022, 5:10 PM