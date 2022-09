Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at Reminger on Wednesday removed a personal injury lawsuit against Mid-Western Car Carriers and other defendants to Ohio Northern District Court. The suit, centered on a motor vehicle collision, was filed by Rumizen & Weisman on behalf of Philip Apodaca. The case is 3:22-cv-01580, Apodaca v. Mid-Western Car Carriers, Inc. et al.

Transportation & Logistics

September 07, 2022, 7:13 PM