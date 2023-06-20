New Suit - Contract

McDonald Hopkins filed a breach-of-contract lawsuit Monday in Ohio Southern District Court on behalf of cosmetic packaging provider APG LLC. The suit accuses Decatur Mold Tool & Engineering Inc. and Proplastics LLC of failing to produce working versions of product tools that comply with industry standards in accordance with an executed manufacturing agreement. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 3:23-cv-00170, Apg, LLC v. Decatur Mold Tool & Engineering, Inc. et al.

Industrial, Chemicals & Materials

June 20, 2023, 7:00 AM

Plaintiffs

Apg, LLC

Plaintiffs

McDonald Hopkins

defendants

Decatur Mold Tool & Engineering, Inc.

Proplastics, LLC

nature of claim: 190/for alleged breach of contract