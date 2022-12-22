New Suit - Trademark

Duane Morris filed a trademark infringement lawsuit Wednesday in Washington Western District Court on behalf of nonprofit arts organization Apexart Curatorial Program Inc. The suit pursues claims against Bayside Rollers LLC and Abigail Carswell for the ongoing use of their 'Apex Art and Culture Center' mark which the plaintiff contends is confusingly similar to its 'Apexart' mark. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 2:22-cv-01807, Apexart Curatorial Program, Inc. v. Bayside Rollers LLC et al.

December 22, 2022, 5:25 AM