New Suit - Trademark

Duane Morris filed a trademark infringement lawsuit Thursday in Washington Western District Court on behalf of Apexart Curatorial Program, a nonprofit organization for the arts headquartered in New York City. The complaint targets Apex Art Lab LLC, a provider of art framing and installation services. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 2:22-cv-01810, Apexart Curatorial Program, Inc. v. Apex Art Lab LLC.

Public Interest & Nonprofit

December 22, 2022, 1:58 PM