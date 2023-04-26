New Suit - Contract

Winston & Strawn filed a breach-of-contract lawsuit Tuesday in North Carolina Western District Court on behalf of hand and power tools manufacturer Apex Tool Group LLC. The complaint pursues claims against Cyderes LLC and Fishtech Group for failing to deliver 'comprehensive' cybersecurity services to Apex. According to the suit, the defendants failed to timely respond or notify Apex of three 'high level' alerts, resulting in more than $25 million in damages and losses to Apex’s systems. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 3:23-cv-00236, Apex Tool Group LLC v. Cyderes, LLC et al.

Industrial, Chemicals & Materials

April 26, 2023, 7:20 AM

Plaintiffs

Apex Tool Group LLC

Plaintiffs

Winston & Strawn

defendants

Cyderes, LLC

Fishtech Group, LLC

