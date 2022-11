Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at Baker, Donelson, Bearman, Caldwell & Berkowitz on Monday removed an insurance coverage lawsuit against Great Lakes Insurance and Candace Morgan to Texas Southern District Court. The complaint, concerning storm-related damage claims, was filed by the Potts Law Firm on behalf of Apex REI Series LLC. The case is 4:22-cv-04128, Apex REI Series, LLC v. Great Lakes Insurance SE et al.

Insurance

November 28, 2022, 7:14 PM