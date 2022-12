Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Stroock & Stroock & Lavan on Thursday removed a lawsuit against JPMorgan Chase to California Central District Court. The suit, filed by the Law Offices of Alfred O. Anyia on behalf of Apex Prospect Investment, accuses JPMorgan of unlawfully holding 'legitimate' business funds. The case is 2:22-cv-09105, Apex Prospect Investment, LLC v. JPMorgan Chase Bank, N.A. et al.