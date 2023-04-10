New Suit - Contract

Apex Oil filed a breach-of-contract lawsuit against BP on Monday in Illinois Northern District Court. The suit, brought by Thompson Coburn, seeks nearly $4.3 million in reimbursement from BP for motor fuel taxes and spill response and prevention fees charged by the State of Rhode Island; according to the complaint, the delay is based on BP's pending appeal of the taxes and fees. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 1:23-cv-02244, Apex Oil Co. Inc. v. BP Products North America Inc.

Energy

April 10, 2023, 7:00 PM

Plaintiffs

Apex Oil Company, Inc.

Plaintiffs

Thompson Coburn

defendants

BP Products North America, Inc.

nature of claim: 190/for alleged breach of contract