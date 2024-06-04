Who Got The Work

Faegre Drinker Biddle & Reath partner Erica MacDonald and attorney Sylvia St. Clair have stepped in to defend Verdegard Administrators LLC in a pending breach-of-contract lawsuit. The court action, filed April 19 in Arizona District Court by Cohen Dowd Quigley PC and David A. Belofsky & Associates on behalf of Apex Management Group I Inc., accuses Verdegard of breaching an administrative service agreement by failing to timely bill clients, maintain accurate records and properly pay claims. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge John J. Tuchi, is 2:24-cv-00896, Apex Management Group I Incorporated v. Verdegard Administrators LLC.

Health Care

June 04, 2024, 1:06 PM

Plaintiffs

Apex Management Group I Incorporated

Plaintiffs

Cohen Dowd Quigley PC

Belofsky & Belofsky PC

David A Belofsky & Associates Limited

defendants

Verdegard Administrators LLC

defendant counsels

Faegre Drinker Biddle & Reath

nature of claim: 190/for alleged breach of contract