Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at White and Williams on Thursday removed a breach-of-contract lawsuit against ABCDE Enterprises LLC, Brian Thomas Armstrong and other defendants to New York Southern District Court. The suit, filed by the Law Offices of Isaac H. Greenfield on behalf of Apex Funding Source LLC, accuses defendants of failing to pay over $277,000 in connection with an executed merchant cash advance agreement. The case is 1:22-cv-07496, Apex Funding Source, LLC v. Streamline System Designs, Inc. et al.

Banking & Financial Services

September 02, 2022, 6:09 AM