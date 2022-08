New Suit - Patent

Life Time Fitness, a chain of health clubs in the U.S. and Canada, was slapped with a patent infringement lawsuit Wednesday in Delaware District Court. The court case was brought by the Chong Law Firm and McArthur Law on behalf of Aperture Net LLC. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 1:22-cv-01149, Aperture Net LLC v. Life Fitness, Inc.

August 31, 2022, 4:49 PM