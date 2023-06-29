Apartments for $10? Court Stops Landlord Allegedly Skirting ...

News From Law.com

A Houston appeals court upheld freezing assets that were not directly connected to a defendant, and snagged in a personal injury suit, finding equity transfers were likely intended to leave the defendant insolvent. When faced with a possible costly judgment, the owner of the defendant entity, an apartment complex in a high-crime neighborhood, sold the property for $10, then shuffled the equity through several more transfers, all because he allegedly chose to limit the defendant entity's liability insurance to $25,000.

Insurance

June 29, 2023, 6:19 PM

nature of claim: /