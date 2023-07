Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at Bolster Rogers on Thursday removed an insurance coverage lawsuit against Owners Insurance to North Carolina Western District Court. The suit, filed by Hendren Redwine & Malone on behalf of APAC-Atlantic Inc., seeks a declaration that the defendant is obligated to pay APAC a settlement amount plus interest. The case is 1:23-cv-00167, APAC-Atlantic, Inc. v. Owners Insurance Company.

Insurance

July 06, 2023, 12:01 PM

Plaintiffs

APAC-Atlantic, Inc.

Plaintiffs

Hendren & Malone, PLLC

defendants

Owners Insurance Company

defendant counsels

Bolster Rogers, PC

nature of claim: 150/alleging breach of contract