New Suit - Patent

Amazon and Guilt-Free Gaming were hit with a patent and trade dress infringement lawsuit on Monday in Texas Western District Court. The suit, filed by Buether Joe & Counselors on behalf of AP Global, centers on products designed to allow players of RPG games such as Dungeons & Dragons to organize and store game pieces for easier traveling. The suit accuses the defendants of designing and selling products which perform a similar function. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 6:22-cv-00878, AP Global Inc. v. Amazon.com Inc. et al.

Internet & Social Media

August 22, 2022, 7:44 PM