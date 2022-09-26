Who Got The Work

James T. Drakeley and Laurie Patton of Spencer Fane have stepped in as defense counsel to Mather & Strohl Administrative Services Inc., d/b/a BenefitMall, and Centerstone Insurance and Financial Services Inc. in a pending trade secret lawsuit. The suit, filed Aug. 12 in Maryland District Court by FordHarrison on behalf of AP Benefit Advisors, accuses former AP employee Robert P. Poli and BenefitMall of allegedly soliciting AP employees and clients. Robert P. Poli is represented by Berenzweig Leonard LLP. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Stephanie A. Gallagher, is 1:22-cv-02018, AP Benefit Advisors, LLC v. Poli et al.

Insurance

September 26, 2022, 9:38 AM