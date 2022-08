New Suit - Employment

FordHarrison filed a lawsuit alleging breach of employment contract Friday in Maryland District Court on behalf of AP Benefit Advisors. The complaint targets former AP employee Robert P. Poli and BenefitMall for allegedly soliciting AP employees and clients. Robert P. Poli is represented by Berenzweig Leonard LLP. The case is 1:22-cv-02018, AP Benefit Advisors, LLC v. Poli et al.

August 12, 2022, 1:49 PM