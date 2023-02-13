New Suit - Patent

Edwards Lifesciences was hit with a patent infringement lawsuit Monday in Delaware District Court. The court case, filed by Young Conaway Stargatt & Taylor and McKool Smith on behalf of Aortic Innovations LLC, asserts twp patents related to the design of a transcatheter aortic valve replacement (TAVR) device that has an outer fiber covering to prevent paravalvular leaks. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 1:23-cv-00158, Aortic Innovations LLC v. Edwards Lifesciences Corporation et al.

Biotech & Pharmaceuticals

February 13, 2023, 4:04 PM