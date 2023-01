New Suit - Contract

Ice Miller filed a breach-of-contract lawsuit Friday in Ohio Northern District Court on behalf of AOR Management Co. of Missouri. The partially redacted complaint takes aim at the Hope Center for Cancer Care in connection with an underlying settlement agreement. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 4:23-cv-00111, Aor Management Company of Missouri, LLC v. Mahoning Valley Hematology-Oncology Associates, Inc.

Health Care

January 20, 2023, 2:51 PM