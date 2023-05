New Suit - Trade Secrets

Insurance broker Aon PLC filed a trade secrets lawsuit against nine former employees on Monday in Illinois Northern District Court. The suit, filed by Littler Mendelson, accuses the defendants of misappropriating trade secrets and confidential information in their new role with competitor Alliant Insurance Services. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 1:23-cv-03044, Aon PLC et al. v. Alliant Insurance Services Inc. et al.

Insurance

May 15, 2023, 7:06 PM

Plaintiffs

Aon plc,

Aon Corporation, and

Aon Fac, Inc.,

Plaintiffs

Littler Mendelson

defendants

Alliant Insurance Services, Inc.,

Andrew Masse,

Christopher Medlicott,

Juan Aponte,

Louis Ambriano,

Michael O'Brien, and

Nicholas Ambriano,

Owen Buscaglia,

Rachel McAllister,

Robert Osborne

nature of claim: 880/