New Suit - Patent

Sporting goods company Vista Outdoor was sued for patent infringement on Tuesday in Missouri Western District Court. The suit, brought by Stinson LLP on behalf of American Outdoor Brands, alleges that the defendant's gunpowder-measuring ChargeMaster Supreme Electronic Powder Dispenser infringes five patents owned by the plaintiff. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 2:23-cv-04108, AOB Products Co. v. Vista Outdoor Inc. et al.

Retail & Consumer Goods

May 30, 2023, 8:05 PM

Plaintiffs

Aob Products Company

Plaintiffs

David Robert Barnard

defendants

Vista Outdoor Inc.

Vista Outdoor Operations LLC

nature of claim: 830/over patent claims