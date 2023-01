New Suit - Patent

Stinson LLP filed a patent infringement lawsuit Thursday in Colorado District Court on behalf of AOB Products Co., a maker of outdoor sports products. The complaint targets the Allen Co. for allegedly selling products which infringe five patents related to target shooting. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 1:23-cv-00225, AOB Products Company v. The Allen Company, Inc.

January 26, 2023, 5:11 PM