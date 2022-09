New Suit - Patent

Calfee, Halter & Griswold and Stinson LLP filed a patent infringement lawsuit Wednesday in Ohio Northern District Court on behalf of AOB Products Company. The complaint, which asserts a single patent related to an extendable saw, names Outdoor Product Innovations Inc. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 1:22-cv-01695, Aob Products Company v. Outdoor Product Innovations, Inc.

Retail & Consumer Goods

September 21, 2022, 5:59 PM