Partners at Allen & Overy and Shearman & Sterling have given their approval to the merger of the two firms, paving the way for a completed tie-up in 2024. A&O Shearman is set to become the third-largest law firm in the world once the deal goes live, with combined revenues of approximately $3.4 billion.

October 13, 2023, 10:02 AM

