A&O-Shearman Combo is Just the First Domino in the Merger Ra...

The merger of Shearman & Sterling and Allen & Overy is set to be a seminal moment for the global legal industry. It represents much more than two well-known law firms joining forces to win more market share. It is a sign that these deals are possible. It symbolises the domino that starts the merger rally. The fact an agreement has been reached means the urgency for the likes of Ashurst, Clifford Chance, O'Melveny, Pillsbury and others to do the same has suddenly intensified.

