A&O Management Will Likely Lead Combined Firm but Who Exactl...

As Allen & Overy and Shearman & Sterling get closer to the end of their merger vote, more details are emerging about who would be leading the combined law firm, if the merger is approved. While leadership details could always change based on the final timing of when a merger becomes effective, the first iteration of top leadership at the combined firm will come from Allen & Overy, according to sources with knowledge of the merger process. Indeed, the initial structure of the senior partner and managing partner roles of the combined firm was agreed upon months ago as part of the firms' shared governance agreement, sources said.

October 09, 2023, 6:41 PM

