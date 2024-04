A&O and Shearman Continue Lateral Hiring as Merger Date Appr...

News From Law.com

While Allen & Overy and Shearman & Sterling continue to see lateral exits in the lead-up to their merger next month, both firms are also adding lateral partners in the U.S. Both firms announced lateral hires on Monday. Shearman added Carolyn Stoner, former counsel at Weil, Gotshal & Manges, as a partner in its real estate practice in New York. A&O said it added Washington, D.C.-based Susan Gault-Brown, who was a partner at Stradley Ronon's investment management practice and who chaired its fintech sub-practice.

April 22, 2024, 3:39 PM

