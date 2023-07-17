A&O and Shearman Combination Would Boost Latin America Pract...

News From Law.com International

As Allen & Overy and Shearman & Sterling embark on a roadshow to convince their respective partnerships to vote through their proposed merger, it has become clear that in many regions of the world, A&O is the bigger and stronger of the two firms, with more offices and a larger head count. Not so in Latin America. There, Shearman boasts a prestigious and well-established brand, and reports a larger team dedicated to the region despite having shrunk considerably in recent years through lateral moves and retirements.

