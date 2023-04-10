Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at Quilling Selander Lownds Winslett & Moser on Monday removed a lawsuit against JPMorgan Chase to Texas Southern District Court. The suit, filed by Newark Firm on behalf of Francisco Anzaldua, alleges the defendant did not follow proper procedures before foreclosing on the plaintiff's property and seeks a temporary restraining order to prevent sale of the property from moving forward. The case is 4:23-cv-01325, Anzaldua v. JPMorgan Chase Bank, N.A.

Banking & Financial Services

April 10, 2023, 6:06 PM

Plaintiffs

Francisco Anzaldua

defendants

JPMorgan Chase Bank, N.A.

defendant counsels

Quilling Selander Lownds Winslett Moser

nature of claim: 290/over claims related to real property