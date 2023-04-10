Counsel at Quilling Selander Lownds Winslett & Moser on Monday removed a lawsuit against JPMorgan Chase to Texas Southern District Court. The suit, filed by Newark Firm on behalf of Francisco Anzaldua, alleges the defendant did not follow proper procedures before foreclosing on the plaintiff's property and seeks a temporary restraining order to prevent sale of the property from moving forward. The case is 4:23-cv-01325, Anzaldua v. JPMorgan Chase Bank, N.A.
Banking & Financial Services
April 10, 2023, 6:06 PM