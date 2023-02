News From Law.com

U.S. District Judge Christine O'Hearn of the District of New Jersey will take on her first multi-district litigation under an order putting her in charge of 17 suits over alleged breaches of consumer data from Samsung. The Judicial Panel on Multi-District Litigation opted to send the lawsuits to the District of New Jersey even though many plaintiffs' lawyers suing Samsung wanted the litigation to be heard in the Northern District of California.

Retail & Consumer Goods

February 13, 2023, 2:00 PM