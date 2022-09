Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at Clyde & Co. on Thursday removed a consumer lawsuit against Ethiopian Airlines and other defendants to New York Eastern District Court. The complaint was filed pro se by Augustine Kingsley Anyanwu, who claims his luggage was lost, then partially recovered in a damaged condition. The case is 2:22-cv-05821, Anyanwu v. Million et al.

Transportation & Logistics

September 29, 2022, 3:01 PM