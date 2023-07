News From Law.com

Training gaps. They've been one of law firm leaders' biggest concerns in 2023, exacerbated by remote work and sky-high demand in recent years' past. But even as attorneys are ushered back to the office and demand slows, law firm recruiters and talent professionals report little has been done to patch the holes in young lawyers' education.

Legal Services

July 12, 2023, 3:50 PM

nature of claim: /