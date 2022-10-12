Antonin Scalia Law Profs Say Lindsey Graham Cant Be Forced t...

News From Law.com

A pair of legal scholars are backing Sen. Lindsey Graham's effort to dodge testimony in an Atlanta prosecutor's investigation into 2020 election meddling by former President Donald Trump and his allies. Jennifer Mascott and Trent McCotter from George Mason University's Antonin Scalia Law School wrote that Graham shouldn't have to testify because the Speech and Debate Clause ensures a balance of power between equal branches of government by "preventing 'intimidation of legislators' by executive officials or by 'a possibly hostile judiciary.'"

October 12, 2022, 5:52 PM