Who Got The Work

Grace Johnson of Morgan, Lewis & Bockius has entered an appearance for Aramark Uniform & Career Apparel in a pending employment class action. The case, filed Sept. 9 in California Central District Court by the Moon Law Group, accuses the defendant of failing to provide meal and rest breaks, reimburse job-related expenses and pay minimum and overtime wages. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Christina A. Snyder, is 2:23-cv-07711, Antoinette Fernandez v. Aramark Uniform & Career Apparel, LLC.

Business Services

October 30, 2023, 12:08 PM

