Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at Kaufman Dolowich Voluck on Monday removed an insurance coverage lawsuit against Nationwide's Scottsdale Insurance to Florida Middle District Court. The suit, for property damage claims, was filed by Schilling & Silvers on behalf of Black Angus Steakhouse. The case is 6:23-cv-01505, Antoine Lily II, LLC d/b/a Black Angus Steakhouse v. Scottsdale Insurance Company.

Insurance

August 07, 2023, 5:51 PM

Plaintiffs

Antoine Lily II, LLC d/b/a Black Angus Steakhouse

Plaintiffs

Schilling & Silvers, PLLC

Weisser Elazar & Kantor PLLC

defendants

Scottsdale Insurance Company

defendant counsels

Kaufman Dolowich Voluck

nature of claim: 110/over an insurance coverage dispute