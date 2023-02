Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at Kaufman Dolowich Voluck on Wednesday removed an insurance coverage lawsuit against Scottsdale Insurance to Florida Middle District Court. The suit, over property damage claims, was filed by Schilling & Silvers on behalf of Antoine Lily II LLC d/b/a Black Angus Steakhouse. The case is 6:23-cv-00307, Antoine Lily II LLC v. Scottsdale Insurance Co.

Insurance

February 22, 2023, 6:05 PM