Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Kaufman Dolowich & Voluck on Friday removed an insurance coverage lawsuit against Nationwide subsidiary Scottsdale Insurance to Florida Middle District Court. The suit, over property damage claims, was filed by Schilling & Silvers on behalf of Antoine Lily II d/b/a Black Angus Steakhouse. The case is 6:22-cv-02238, Antoine Lily II LLC v. Scottsdale Insurance Co.

Insurance

December 02, 2022, 6:18 PM