Antitrust Practices Staff Up to Meet Demand from DOJ and FTC...

News From Law.com

A multipronged government effort to break up large corporations is driving demand in antitrust practices across the US, prompting major law firms to increase their respective cadres of lawyers. According to conversations with counsel at BakerHostetler, Baker McKenzie and other antitrust practice leaders, ex-government lawyers have been particularly sought after, as the FTC and DOJ are taking aim at large corporations on a scale that has not been seen since the Roosevelt administration. In fact, since the Biden Administration articulated its antitrust policy in July 2021, the FTC and DOJ have gone after Big Tech in actions against Alphabet and Meta, secured a criminal conviction for attempted monopolization and sought to end noncompete clauses.

Legal Services - Large Law

February 02, 2023, 11:42 AM