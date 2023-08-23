Antitrust Lawsuits Multiply—And Theres an Algorithm at the...

News From Law.com

Atlantic City casino hotels just got hit with more guest room price-fixing suits after the first such suit prompted defendants to retain the likes of Skadden, Arps, Slate, Meagher & Flom; King & Spalding and Jones Day. Two putative class actions were filed against the casinos on Monday, claiming their use of an algorithm to maximize revenue from hotel rooms violates antitrust laws. The suits, in U.S. District Court for the District of New Jersey, name as defendants multiple hotels along with Cendyn Group, which sells the pricing algorithm.

Entertainment, Sports & Media

August 23, 2023, 2:09 PM

nature of claim: /