News From Law.com

The Department of Justice and Federal Trade Commission last year withdrew long-standing guidance on what information-sharing was permissible among health care competitors. Over the years, competitors outside of health dare came to view it as providing a framework for their industries, too. The absence of guidance has had a chilling effect on information-sharing, because companies have less clarity on what would pass muster.

Government

April 01, 2024, 6:00 PM

nature of claim: /