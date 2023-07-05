New Suit - Civil Rights

Littler Mendelson filed a civil rights lawsuit Wednesday in California Central District Court on behalf of Antioch University in relation to California Assembly Bill 736, which pertains to overtime pay. The complaint contends that the statute discriminates against out-of-state universities by allowing California non-profit universities to treat adjunct professors as exempt, while requiring non-profit universities who are incorporated outside of California to classify their adjunct professors as non-exempt. According to the complaint, the statute violates the Commerce Clause, the Dormant Commerce Clause, the Privileges and Immunities Clause, the Equal Protection Clause, and the Due Process Clause of the Constitution. The suit names California Attorney General Rob Bonta, California Labor Commissioner Lilia Garcia-Brower and other government officials. The case is 2:23-cv-05341, Antioch University v. Bonta et al.

Education

July 05, 2023, 3:04 PM

Plaintiffs

Antioch University

Plaintiffs

Littler Mendelson

defendants

Does

Katrina Hagen

Lilia Garcia-Brower

Robert Andres Bonta

Stewart Knox

nature of claim: 950/seeking to overturn a state statute