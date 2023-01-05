Anticipating Uptick In Regulatory Inquiries, SEC Attorney Jo...

News From Law.com

Morgan Lewis has added yet another high-level attorney from the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission to its roster of former government attorneys with the addition of Frederick Block, who has served as the SEC enforcement division's supervisory trial counsel since 2012. Block said his private practice focus will not only be on client matters that are adverse to the nation's top securities regulator, such as enforcement actions and investigations, but also on matters that don't involve government regulators.

January 05, 2023, 8:25 AM