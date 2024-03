News From Law.com

In the first two months of the year lateral partner hiring in the Am Law 50 has already surpassed the same periods in 2022 and 2023, especially in corporate practices, where firms are seeking to get ahead of a return in transactional activity. That's according to a report by international legal search firm Macrae, which compiled data on lateral partner hires by Am Law 50 firms in January and February in New York, the Bay Area, Washington, D.C., and London.

March 12, 2024, 2:12 PM

