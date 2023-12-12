Anticipating a Surge: South Florida Braces for Rise of Flood...

News From Law.com

Weather officials predict that by year-end, Fort Lauderdale may very well take the dubious honor of wetting city in the country for 2023. Miami isn't far behind, prompting one South Florida attorney to send an alert for a possible flood of litigation in the coming year. "It's a different type of litigation because you're not suing a business or suing your neighbor or something like that; you're suing the government," said Attorney Wayne M. Pathman, managing partner of Miami-based Pathman Schermer Tandy.

Government

December 12, 2023, 1:09 PM

nature of claim: /