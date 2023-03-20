Anticipated Outbound Investment Screening Requirements to Po...

News From Law.com

The National Law Journal's Inadmissible column, a regular Q&A series with Washington, D.C., legal professionals features short, to-the-point interviews on an issue at the intersection of law and politics. Each edition focuses on strategic risk mitigation led by attorneys in the nation's capital. In this installment, Hogan Lovells partners Anne Salladin and Brian Curran discuss anticipated efforts by the Biden administration to require some level of outbound investment screenings for companies investing in countries viewed as strategic competitors. This "reverse CFIUS" mechanism is expected to target primarily investments in China.

AI & Automation

March 20, 2023, 10:00 AM

nature of claim: /