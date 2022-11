News From Law.com

A ruling by the Georgia Court of Appeals is showing the state's Anti-SLAPP, or anti-Strategic Lawsuits against Public Participation statute has teeth. Because of the Georgia law aimed at preventing people from using courts, and potential threats of a lawsuit, to intimidate others who are exercising their First Amendment rights, an Atlanta attorney's defamation case against opposing counsel has been tossed for a second time.

Georgia

November 21, 2022, 10:54 AM