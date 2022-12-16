Anti-Immigration Website Accused of Spewing Hate Speech Sues...

News From Law.com

The producers of a controversial anti-immigration website called VDARE.com sued New York Attorney General Letitia James in federal court in Albany, alleging that her office's subpoena deadline for a voluminous set of documents was unreasonable for the small organization, and was in retaliation for its political views. James' office, which said in 2020 that it would crack down on organizations that spread hate speech on social media, demanded through a subpoena earlier this year that VDARE.com provide a litany of documents, emails and list of its service vendors.

New York

December 16, 2022, 11:23 AM