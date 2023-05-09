Anti-ESG Sentiment Is on the Rise, But Law Firms Arent Flinc...

News From Law.com

In spite of a recent wave of anti-ESG sentiment across the U.S., global and national law firms remain committed to their sustainability practices. But in Florida, where the attacks have been at their sharpest, major firms are loathe to speak about the subject. Politicians like U.S. Senator Marco Rubio and Gov. Ron DeSantis have attacked ESG, even picking fights with specific law firms at times. But the noise isn't seemingly leaving an impact on the sustainability practices at firms.

Banking & Financial Services

May 09, 2023, 11:15 AM

nature of claim: /