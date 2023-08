News From Law.com

The dismissal Friday of a conservative activist group's lawsuit attacking Starbucks' DEI efforts is unlikely to dissuade other critics of DEI and ESG from filing similar lawsuits, legal observers say. Judge Stanley Bastian slapped down the suit during a court a hearing Friday, saying, "If the plaintiff doesn't want to be invested in 'woke' corporate America, perhaps it should seek other investment opportunities rather than wasting this court's time."

August 15, 2023, 6:57 AM

